WPA recognizes ICEA as sole global authority in Chinese pool

BEIJING, May 1 (Xinhua) — The World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) has agreed to recognize the International Chinese Eight-ball Association (ICEA) as the sole authority to manage and promote the sport of Chinese eight-ball pool worldwide.

“This milestone event marks ICEA’s entry into the Olympic organogram through the WPA system,” read a joint statement from the WPA and ICEA.

From its origins as a street-side game, Chinese eight-ball now has participants and fans from over 60 countries and regions, under the auspices of the ICEA.

As the world governing body of Chinese eight-ball, ICEA will standardize, normalize and professionalize a league system which will cover 180 countries and regions on six continents.

“WPA will support ICEA in attaining its goals and ambitions and if the past nine years are anything to go by, then there is no doubt that this will be achieved,” WPA president Ian Anderson said.

Said ICEA president Qiao Bing, “We will be working very closely with WPA for inclusion of Chinese eight-ball into the World Games and Olympic Games. ICEA will provide a clear path for promotion and marketing, so as to pave the way for Chinese eight-ball activities to be carried out in an orderly way all over the world.” Enditem