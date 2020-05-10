WRAPUP 1-White House considers more coronavirus stimuli with conditions -official

By David Morgan and Susan Heavey

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters). The White House has started informal talks with Republicans and Democrats in Congress about the next steps in legislation to combat corona viruses.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox New Sunday that he had talked to both parties’ legislators to understand their concerns about government budgets. But he said the White House was in no hurry to pass another tax relief law.

“Let’s take the next few weeks,” said Mnuchin.

Since early March, Congress has passed laws providing $ 3 trillion to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including tax dollars for individuals and businesses, to mitigate the economic impact, including an unemployment rate of 14.7% in April.

“We just want to make sure we do it carefully before we get back in and spend a few trillion tax dollars,” said Mnuchin. “We were very certain that we would not only do things to save poorly managed states.”

President Donald Trump previously threatened to withhold more coronavirus aid from states that restrict cooperation with the Federal Immigration Service, and advisers said last week that the White House would not consider new incentive laws in May.

Democrats who control the house are pushing for a vote this week on yet another massive relief law that would include more money for state and local governments, corona virus testing, and the U.S. Postal Service.

“It is not that we are not talking. We are. It is only informal at this time,” White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told ABC’s “This Week” program on Sunday, referring to discussions between the White House and Congress.

“We are collecting ideas for the next steps that will no doubt be data driven,” he said.

Kudlow said he attended a conference call on Friday with both parties’ legislators and planned to do so on Monday with members of the Senate.

“When we go to a phase 4 deal, I believe President Trump has signaled that even though he doesn’t want to save the states, he is ready to cover some of the unexpected COVID spending that may get in their way are.” Kevin Hassett, chief economic adviser to the White House, said about CNN’s “State of the Union”.

The White House is “absolutely” pushing for a cut in payroll taxes, Mnuchin said. Trump has called for a reduction in the tax paid by employers and workers that fund social security and Medicare. However, there is little support for the idea in Congress. The White House’s economic forecasts and how quickly a coronavirus vaccine could be launched were questioned on Sunday by both Democrats and Republicans.

The United States will need further testing before schools can reopen later in the year, said Senator Lamar Alexander, chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Work and Pensions.

In an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, he seemed to question the White House’s goal of having 100 million vaccines by autumn and 300 million vaccines by the end of the year. He called it “an amazingly ambitious target,” adding, “I have no idea if we can do that.” There is currently no coronavirus vaccine.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President and CEO Neal Kashkari told ABC’s “This Week” that he would like a robust recovery.

“But that would require a breakthrough in vaccines, a breakthrough in widespread testing, and a breakthrough in therapies to give us all the confidence that going back is safe,” he said. “I don’t know when we will have this trust.”

Ultimately, Kashkari said, “The American people will decide how long the shutdown will take.” (Reporting by David Morgan, Susan Heavey and Heather Timmons; writing by Heather Timmons; editing by Lisa Shumaker and Daniel Wallis)