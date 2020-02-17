Wren Kitchens worker, 25, QUITS with email to 4,500 staff

When most people quit a job they send a round-robin email saying farewell to their colleagues.

But that wasn’t the case for one fuming kitchen designer, who emailed a scathing resignation note to her firm’s 4,500 staff in which she slammed her bosses’ behaviour.

Catherine Stewart, 25, quit her job after a Wren manager criticised her sales figures.

The round-robin email – thought to be sent deliberately – described bosses as ‘ungrateful, narcissistic men that don’t know how to run a bath never mind a region or a store’.

She said of one: ‘If you weren’t so busy chatting up the pretty girls while visiting, or commenting on our appearances you would maybe have a better understanding of what was going on’.

The explosive email was sent after a boss had contacted Miss Stewart to inform her that her ‘underperformance’ had been flagged in a meeting, The Sun reported.

The boss allegedly criticised her for having made only eight sales so far this year and asked: ‘What will you do to fix this going forward?’

Miss Stewart was also told: ‘This is not good enough and needs your attention to improve immediately’.

In response Miss Stewart, who worked at a northern branch, said: ‘Thanks for your concern regarding my performance. However I do believe you have bigger things to worry about like people not getting paid or even thanked properly for the work they put in.’

She added: ‘Since returning from the Christmas holidays I have been extremely unhappy with the morale of the showroom. I am definitely not the only one.’ Referring to one boss in particular, Miss Stewart said: ‘You can’t put flowers in an a**hole and call it a vase’.

Although heavily critical of bosses, Miss Stewart did however praise Wren founder Malcolm Healey for making the firm ‘a good place to work’ and added ‘it is just a shame not everyone in the company shares this with him’.

She signed the email as from ‘The designer with the best ass in the showroom but the body of a child’.

The kitchen company is based in Barton-upon-Humber, Lincolnshire, and has more than 90 showrooms across the country.

Wren was contacted for comment.