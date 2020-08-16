‘Wrong Trump’ Trends On Twitter After President Announces Younger Brother Robert Trump’s Death

Following the death of President Trump’s brother Robert Trump, the hashtag “Wrong Trump” began trending on Twitter. On Saturday, Trump announced that his younger brother died at the age of 71 years old.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” he said in a statement.

By Sunday, “Wrong Trump” began trending on social media after voters began suggesting the wrong brother died.

“Hashtag #wrongtrump trends on Twitter after the death of president’s brother ⁦ @__Therealtrump ⁩ I agree god took the wrong trump he wanted the devil to still roam on earth,” the Twitter user wrote.

Meanwhile, one voter felt the hashtag was justified due to some of the decisions Trump has made in the past.

“Anyone upset that #wrongtrump is trending has CLEARLY not been hurt by any of his actions in the last 4 years, or within this pandemic. The man has watched 170,000 people die in the last 6 months & has not shown an ounce of sympathy for any family affected,” the individual wrote.

Another person added, “That time Trump suggested the late Congressman @JohnDingell was ‘looking up’ from hell. Now, I’m gonna need all of you MAGAts to sit down and shut up with your fake outrage over #wrongtrump,” the Twitter user wrote.

Although the details about Robert’s death haven’t been released, sources told CNN that he has been sick for several months and was hospitalized in June with an undisclosed serious condition.