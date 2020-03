WTA International, Lyon (Women) Women’s Singles Seeds…

Mar 3 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the WTA International, Lyon (Women) Women’s Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Sofia Kenin (USA) 1st to play Vitalia Diatchenko (RUS) (start 09:00) 2 Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 1st to play Chloe Paquet (FRA) (start 13:00) 3 Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2nd to play Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) (start 09:00) 1st won Greet Minnen (BEL) 6-4 1-6 7-6(5) 4 Alize Cornet (FRA) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Antonia Lottner (GER) 7-5 6-0 5 Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) 2nd to play (start 09:00) 1st won Katarzyna Kawa (POL) 6-1 6-3 6 Jil Teichmann (SUI) 1st to play Clara Burel (FRA) (start 11:30) 7 Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 1st to play Pauline Parmentier (FRA) (start 16:30) 8 Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK) 1st to play Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove (start 18:00) (NED) (Note : all times are GMT)