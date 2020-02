WTA Premier, Dubai (Women) Women’s Singles Seeds Progress

Feb 18 (OPTA) – Seeds Progress from the WTA Premier, Dubai (Women) Women’s Singles matches on Monday .. Seeds .. Seed Round Rslt Opponent Score 1 Simona Halep (ROU) 2nd to play Ons Jabeur (TUN) (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 2 Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won (Bye) 3 Elina Svitolina (UKR) 1st to play Jennifer Brady (USA) (start 10:00) 4 Belinda Bencic (SUI) 1st to play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (start 12:00) (RUS) 5 Sofia Kenin (USA) 1st to play Elena Rybakina (RUS) (start 15:00) 7 Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 1st to play Maria Sakkari (GRE) (start 17:00) 8 Petra Martic (CRO) 1st to play Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) (start 14:00) 9 Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2nd to play (start 06:00) 1st won Kim Clijsters (BEL) 6-2 7-6(6) (Note : all times are GMT)