WTA roundup: Konta ekes out win in Monterrey quarters

Second-seeded Johanna Konta saved two match points before pulling out a quarterfinal win Friday in the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico.

The 28-year-old British player emerged with a 6-7 (6), 6-3, 7-6 (7) victory over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova.

Potapova jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the final set and had a match point while serving at 5-4. In the decisive tiebreaker, Konta led 6-4 but squandered two match points. Potapova had another chance to seal the win at 7-6, but Konta captured the final five points.

Konta’s semifinal opponent will be ninth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, who topped eighth-seeded Yafan Wang of China 6-2, 7-5.

On the other half of the bracket, top-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Canada’s Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 7-5. Svitolina will oppose the winner of the late quarterfinal between sixth-seeded Rebecca Peterson of Sweden and Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

Open 6eme Sens

Top-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States is back in a tournament’s semifinals for the first time since winning the Australian Open, having earned a three-set quarterfinal victory in Lyon, France.

Kenin, who lost her opening match in each of her prior two events, got past France’s Oceane Dodin 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-2. Dodin had the edge in aces, 13-11, but she mixed in 11 double faults to Kenin’s three.

Fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium earned the right to face Kenin in the semifinals by routing third-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 6-2.

The other semifinal will match up seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia, a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 winner over Italy’s Camila Giorgi, and Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam, who upset eighth-seeded Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

