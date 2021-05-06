Wu Lei to carry on despite limited chances at Espanyol

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) — Chinese international striker Wu Lei has denied the rumors, which suggested that he would return to the Chinese Super League after finding himself with limited chances at Espanyol.

The 29-year-old did not get any starting chance for the Spanish second-tier club so far this year, prompting disgruntled Chinese fans and media, who are worried about his form ahead of the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, to urge him to go back to play in the Chinese Super League.

There have emerged some reports saying that Wu intended to end his stint at Espanyol, which the forward dismissed.

“I never said I could not carry on. Maybe that is the speculation of some fans and media. I chose to stay on,” he said.

“You have to stick to your choice no matter how difficult it is,” he said.

Wu was reported to go back to join up with the Chinese national team on May 20 to prepare for the Asian World Cup qualifying games.

China will host all remaining Asian Group A matches from May 30 to June 15 in Suzhou, where the hosts will face Guam, the Philippines, the Maldives and Syria in succession.

China is currently eight points adrift of group leader Syria and only leads the Philippines, which is in third place on goal difference. Enditem