Wuhan carries health screening of over 10 million residents

WUHAN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, had combed 3,371 residential communities and villages by Sunday in a citywide health screening campaign, according to Ma Guoqiang, the city’s Party secretary at a press conference Monday.

A total of 10.59 million residents from 4.21 million households had been checked, representing a 99-percent and a 98.6-percent screening rate, respectively.

The city is making all-out efforts to have “four categories of people,” namely patients confirmed or suspected to be infected with the virus, their close contacts and patients with fever, timely treated or placed in quarantine, Ma noted.