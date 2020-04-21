Wuhan classified as COVID-19 low-risk area

Wuhan, once the hardest-hit city by novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has been classified as a low-risk area of the outbreak as the city has met the criteria of no newly confirmed cases for the last 14 days, according to the latest assessment released Saturday by local authorities.

By the end of Friday, the central province of Hubei, which administers Wuhan, has 76 low-risk cities and counties and none with high risk or medium risk, according to the provincial COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters Saturday.

Wuhan, the provincial capital, saw its last medium-risk district of Qiaokou classified as low-risk compared with the assessment Thursday. It had its coronavirus risk evaluation downgraded from high-risk to medium-risk on March 27.

On Friday, Hubei reported no newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 33 asymptomatic cases.

According to the risk criteria defined in a guideline issued by China’s State Council, cities, counties, and districts with no newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days are categorized as low-risk areas, those with fewer than 50 cases or those with over 50 but without a concentrated outbreak are classified as mid-risk areas, and those with over 50 cases as well as a concentrated outbreak are classified as high-risk areas.