Wuhan closes COVID-19 hospital for critical patients

A hospital designated for treating critically ill COVID-19 patients in Wuhan was closed Monday as the number of hospitalized patients keeps falling in the city.

Till Monday, all the COVID-19 patients have been transferred or discharged from the city’s Union Hospital’s Optics Valley branch, which had treated a total of 1,462 COVID-19 patients since Feb. 9.

Assistant medical teams from Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Fujian, Shandong and Guangdong will return after nearly two months of arduous work in the hospital.

The hospital will now prepare to receive patients with non-COVID-19 ailments.

According to the provincial health commission of Hubei, 1,733 COVID-19 patients are still in hospital, among which 427 are in severe condition and another 174 in critical condition.