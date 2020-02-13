Wuhan increases designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients

WUHAN, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The number of designated hospitals has increased to more than 40 in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, local authorities said.

All 12,000 hospital beds in designated hospitals as well as the two makeshift hospitals, Huoshenshan and Leishenshan, will be used for the treatment of infected patients in severe and critical conditions, according to the Wuhan epidemic control headquarters.

The city has so far activated seven temporary hospitals converted from gyms and exhibition centers, which currently have 4,966 medical workers and 3,972 patients.

The local epidemic control headquarters is in charge of the unified management and dispatching of all hospital beds citywide.