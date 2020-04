With long lines of cars streaming through expressway toll gates and passengers boarding trains, the megacity of Wuhan in central China started lifting outbound travel restrictions from Wednesday after almost 11 weeks of lockdown to stem the spread of COVID-19.

As more work resumption picks up steam, Wuhan has seen a daily increase of nearly 400,000 vehicles on roads in the past half month, and the number is expected to reach 1.8 million after Wednesday, according to the city’s traffic police.