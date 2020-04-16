Wuhan makeshift hospital retires as epidemic wanes

A makeshift hospital ceased operation in Wuhan, capital of central China’s Hubei Province, on Wednesday as the coronavirus epidemic wanes.

Wuhan Leishenshan (Thunder God Mountain) Hospital was built in 10 days to treat COVID-19 patients. Its last batch of patients were transferred to normal hospitals on Tuesday.

The retirement of the hospital is a landmark development in Wuhan’s months-long battle with the epidemic, indicating the city’s COVID-19 treatment is “back to the normal track,” said Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission.

At the closing ceremony, doctors and nurses waved flags and wrote their names on the clothes of their colleagues for memory.

Authorities said Leishenshan will not be dismantled immediately after Wednesday’s closure but will be kept for a while.

“We hope that the hospital will never restart operations again,” a local district official told an applauding crowd.