Wuhan receives 5,787 airborne medics in one day

WUHAN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, received 41 charter flights on Sunday, with a total of 5,787 medical workers onboard, the most in a single day since the beginning of the epidemic.

The medics came from more than a dozen provinces and municipalities across the country, and rushed to designated hospitals in Wuhan and other cities in virus-hit Hubei Province, according to the Hubei Airport Group.

Wuhan Tianhe International Airport received 124 flights carrying about 17,000 medical personnel between Jan. 24 and Feb. 9, and 115 flights carrying a total of 2,205 tonnes of aid supplies.