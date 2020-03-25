Wuhan reopens commercial outlets to residents in orderly manner

People shop at a supermarket in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, March 24, 2020. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, reopens commercial outlets to residents in an orderly manner. Commercial outlets in residential communities and villages without existing confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases can resume business, according to the Wuhan municipal bureau of commerce. Those outlets mainly include supermarkets, convenience stores, fresh food shops, fruit and vegetable shops and others that supply daily necessities. Each household can send one person a day to go shopping with a one-time pass certificate or an electronic health code. Each shopping trip will be limited to within two hours. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)