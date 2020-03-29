Wuhan reports zero increase in COVID-19 cases

No new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported Saturday in Wuhan, the former hardest-hit city in central China’s Hubei Province.

The health commission of Hubei, of which Wuhan is the capital, said Sunday the province also registered zero increase in new cases on Saturday.

Hubei saw five new deaths, all of which were in Wuhan. No new suspected cases were reported Saturday in the province.

The province saw 467 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery Saturday. Among the 2,054 patients being treated in hospital, 515 were still in severe condition and another 195 in critical condition, according to the commission.

Hubei has so far reported a total of 67,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,006 in Wuhan.