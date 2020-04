A passenger displays her health information to a taxi driver after scanning the QR code for health check in front of the Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, central China’s Hubei Province, April 8, 2020. Wuhan, the central Chinese city hard-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, restored its taxi service from Wednesday. The public needs to go through real-name registration for taking taxis in Wuhan. (Xinhua/Wang Yuguo)