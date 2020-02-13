Wuhan sends 34,000 gov’t workers, Party members to fight coronavirus in communities

WUHAN, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, has mobilized more than 34,000 officials, government workers and Communist Party members into its 1,100 communities to fight the epidemic.

The city’s committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) said Tuesday the figure includes 16,700 employees of government units and state-owned enterprises, who will join the teams of community workers in neighborhoods hit hard by the virus.

Working at their side will be another 17,700 CPC members, who will extend their reach to all communities and villages, according to the committee.

The latest round of mobilization came at a time when the city’s community workers were caught short-handed when combing communities in search of confirmed and suspected patients of the new virus, who authorities have vowed to offer timely diagnosis and treatment.

Wuhan, now on lockdown to contain the epidemic outbreak, has reported a total of 18,454 confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection.

By Sunday, the city had combed 3,371 residential communities and villages. A total of 10.59 million residents had been checked, representing a 99-percent screening rate.