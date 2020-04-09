Wuhan strengthens disinfection to prepare for a return to normal

WUHAN, April 7 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the central Chinese city hard-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, has strengthened disinfections to key areas including expressway toll gates and underpass of railway stations to prepare for a return to normal.

The move comes at a time when Wuhan is expected to lift outbound travel restrictions from Wednesday after the megacity was put under lockdown for almost 11 weeks.

On Tuesday, sanitation workers have been sent to collect garbages and spray disinfectants to guardrails, traffic control checkpoints and trash cans on expressways.

Meanwhile, more than 270 urban management officers, 30 disinfectant spraying vehicles and two trucks were dispatched to clean 18 underpasses near transportation hubs in Wuchang District, including those in Wuchang Railway Station on Tuesday.

On Jan. 23, Wuhan declared unprecedented traffic restrictions, including suspending the city’s public transport and all outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to contain the epidemic.