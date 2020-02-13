Wuhan strives to finish testing of all suspected cases of novel coronavirus infection

WUHAN, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, aims to finish testing all suspected cases of novel coronavirus infection in the city by Tuesday, Ma Guoqiang, Wuhan’s Party secretary said at a press conference Monday.

All of Wuhan’s 1,499 confirmed cases in severe condition had been hospitalized by Monday noon, Ma added.

He noted that the possibility of new suspected cases can not be ruled out since it takes a certain period of time from sampling, detection and second-time testing the next day before diagnoses can be made.

Wuhan will improve detection efficiency, add more hospital beds and speed up admission of patients. Severely ill patients suspected of infection are expected to be arranged to non-designated hospitals for treatment and quarantine.