Wuhan suspends on-site mass tomb-sweeping activities

Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus epidemic in central China’s Hubei Province, will suspend group Tomb-sweeping Day activities to prevent mass gatherings and reduce cross-infection of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

All funeral homes, cemeteries and columbaria across the city will not allow gathering activities such as collective public offerings, vigil and tomb-sweeping activities earlier than April 30, according to a circular issued by the city’s COVID-19 control headquarters Thursday.

The specific opening time shall be determined according to the situation of epidemic prevention and control and announced to the public one week in advance, it added.

According to the circular, the city’s civil affairs department will make unified arrangements to organize staff at cemeteries to hold a collective ceremony to pay tribute to the deceased.

Commercial institutions should provide free online worship services.

Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, falls on April 4 this year and is a traditional Chinese festival when people pay tribute to deceased family and friends.