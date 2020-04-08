Wuhan to create new light show dedicated to heroes

A new light show is expected to brighten up the night sky along the Wuhan section of the Yangtze River, China’s longest, as well as its major tributary Hanjiang River, as a tribute to heroes during the fight against COVID-19.

Workers gave the show a test run on Sunday night, by lighting up bridges, tourist attractions and hundreds of buildings along 20-km-long banks of the two rivers.

The show aims to pay tribute to heroes including medical workers, community workers, police officers and volunteers who have made great contribution to the city.

“Over the past months, we were touched by countless moments, and these should be engraved on our minds,” said a staff who is in charge of the light show. The show is expected to be launched very soon.

Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei province, has been at the front line of China’s battle against the novel coronavirus. The city has registered 50,008 confirmed cases and 2,570 deaths by Saturday.