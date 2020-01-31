Wuhan to provide over 10,000 hospital beds for viral pneumonia patients: official

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Wuhan, at the center of a viral pneumonia outbreak, will soon have 10,000 hospital beds reserved for infected patients as Chinese authorities take all means necessary to boost the city’s overwhelmed health system.

Jiao Yahui, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference held in Beijing on Tuesday that authorities have been designating over 5,300 beds in various hospitals in Wuhan to be used for novel coronavirus patients.

And about 6,000 more will be added in the next phase.

In addition, Wuhan is building two makeshift hospitals dedicated to fighting the novel coronavirus outbreak, with a combined capacity of 2,000 to 2,300 beds.

The construction of the two facilities is expected to be completed on Feb. 2 and Feb. 5, respectively.

“With over 10,000 beds, we will have the capacity to admit all confirmed and suspected cases as well as other fever patients,” said Jiao.

Chinese health authorities announced Tuesday that 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus had been reported in 30 provincial-level regions by the end of Monday. A total of 106 people have died of the disease.

The epidemic is taking a particularly heavy toll on Hubei Province, of which the capital city is Wuhan.

By the end of Monday, a total of 2,714 confirmed cases had been reported in Hubei and 2,567 patients have been hospitalized, the Hubei Provincial Health Commission said Tuesday. Hospitals across the province received 31,934 fever patients Monday.