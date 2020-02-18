Wuhan to set up delivery points in all communities, villages to contain virus spread

WUHAN, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Delivery points will be set up in all residential communities and villages in Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, to curb virus spread, local authorities said Monday.

According to a notice issued by the city’s epidemic control headquarters, packages will be delivered at designated points near the entrances of residential communities or villages to create “no face-to-face contact” delivery.

This move aims to bring convenience to local residents as they are encouraged to buy daily necessities online to avoid virus spread during shopping.

According to a notice issued last week, all residential communities in the city have been sealed off starting Feb. 11, amid efforts to further strengthen the control of the epidemic and minimize the flow of personnel.