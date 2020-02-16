Wuhan woman ‘deliberately spits at her neighbour’s doorknobs’ during coronavirus outbreak

A woman in coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan has been accused of deliberately spitting at her neighbours’ door handles after her building was quarantined.

Dozens of people in the same residential complex had been diagnosed with the deadly disease before the woman allegedly spread her saliva around on purpose.

Police were investigating the matter, according to local media. It remains unclear if the woman was infected with the new virus, which has killed at least 910 globally.

The woman’s suspicious behaviour was caught by a security camera at a residential compound in Wuhan on Saturday, reported Chinese news outlet Kan Kan News.

The news comes after China’s Vice Premier last week ordered Wuhan officials to put all confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients as well as their close contacts and those with fever in hospitals and quarantine camps.

Surveillance footage released by the website shows the woman repeatedly looking around while walking in a corridor at nearly 10pm.

As she reached the end of the corridor and turned the corner, she continued to look behind her back.

The woman’s residential complex was under strict quarantine and some patients were in isolation at their homes, the report said.

More than 30 people had been infected by the new coronavirus and more than 90 people had developed fever.

A number of residents reportedly caught the woman in action and called the police.

‘The incident has been confirmed by the manager of the community,’ one resident told Kan Kan.

‘[I] saw police officers donning hazmat suits come [to deal with the matter]with security guards,’ he continued.

Police were said to be investigating the case.

Multiple Chinese citizens made the news last week for apparently spreading their saliva during the outbreak of the virus.

One 28-year-old chef was arrested by police on February 4 after allegedly spitting at multiple female pedestrians in Chongqing. Police said the suspect was ‘seeking excitement’ after arguing with his girlfriend. They said he did not have the coronavirus.

Another pensioner in Shanxi was investigated on February 7 after being caught on CCTV footage smearing his saliva on the buttons in a lift. The man was found to be healthy and had apologised for his behaviour, police said.

Last Monday, a tourist who refused to have her body temperature taken at a train station in Hainan was filmed yelling at police officers before spitting at them. She was given a 10-day detention.

Nearly 100 people died of coronavirus yesterday on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far.

The death toll in mainland China rose by 97, taking the number of global fatalities to 910.

Another 3,062 cases were reported in China yesterday – an increase of 15 per cent compared to Saturday which put an end to a series of daily declines.

China said today that 27 foreigners had been infected with the virus in the country, including two of the country’s 908 deaths.

Two people have died outside mainland China, one in Hong Kong and the other in the Philippines, taking the global toll to 910.

More than 360 cases of the virus have been confirmed outside China, bringing the total to at least 40,531.

The fatality toll has passed the 774 people believed to have died in the 2002-03 SARS outbreak, another viral outbreak that originated in China.

The total of more than 40,000 confirmed cases of the new virus vastly exceeds the 8,098 sickened by SARS.

The rise in China’s death toll occurs as millions of people return to work today after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

Hong Kong has reported seven more cases, raising its total to 36 after the virus spread at a family gathering attended by two relatives from mainland China.

Meanwhile in Japan, another 60 people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship were today confirmed to have the virus, taking the total to around 130.

Passengers on the ship have been confined to their cabins in a two-week lockdown with confirmed virus patients taken to hospital on the mainland.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are tentative signs the virus was stabilising, but said there may be more infections abroad in people who have never travelled to China.