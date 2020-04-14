Wuhan women footballers go back to national team

BEIJING, April 9 (Xinhua)– Three Chinese females’s global footballers including previous Paris Saint-Germain onward Wang Shuang have actually gone back to the national team from Wuhan after the city’s lockdown has been raised on Wednesday.

Wang Shuang, Yao Wei and also Lyu Yueyun on Wednesday left Wuhan for Suzhou, eastern China’s Jiangsu district, where the national group is training, and had COVID-19 examinations on Thursday, a CFA resource informed Xinhua.

“If their examination outcomes were negative, the players will re-join the group after a 14-day clinical quarantine,” noted the source.

The 3 Wuhan natives have actually been stranded in the central Chinese city given that it was locked down on January 23, and after that missed Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in Australia in February, when the “Steel Roses” effectively advanced to the play-off round, readying to satisfy South Korea in June this year.

To prepare for the two-round playoffs against South Korea, China’s women’s national group has phoned a 23-player training camp in Suzhou from April 2 to 30. The 3 players weren’t on the listing originally because of the city’s epidemic control plan.

China on Wednesday officially raised outgoing traveling restrictions on Wuhan, ending a lockdown that sealed off around 10 million individuals from the remainder of the globe for 76 days, which notes a turning point in the nation’s fight versus the pandemic.

The 25-year-old Wang, who was named Chinese women Footballer of The Year for the 3rd straight time in January this year, has actually been extensively pertained to as the superstar in Chinese ladies’s football. Midfielder Yao included in all 4 suits during the group’s World Cup journey in 2019, while Lyu is a young encouraging star emerging from college football.

Their return will absolutely enhance the team’s confidence to secure a berth to Tokyo Olympics, which is currently arranged to happen in July, 2021.