Wuhan’s makeshift hospital discharges first COVID-19 patients

WUHAN, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Huoshenshan Hospital, a makeshift hospital built in Wuhan amid the novel coronavirus pneumonia (COVID-19) epidemic, Thursday saw its first seven cured patients.

The cured patients walked out of the hospital without assistance on Thursday afternoon and were sent home by vehicles dispatched by the hospital.

Among the recovered was a 66-year-old patient, who bowed to medical workers to express appreciation before leaving.

The hospital has carried out personalized treatment plans, said Zhang Sibing, head of the hospital.

Zhang added that patients can receive comprehensive treatment services including nutritional therapy, psychological counseling and rehabilitation training.

After being built in 10 days in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, the hospital received its first batch of patients on Feb. 4. More than 1,000 patients infected with the novel coronavirus had been admitted to the hospital as of the end of Wednesday.