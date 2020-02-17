Wuhan’s two coronavirus hospital built from scratch in 12 days are still HALF EMPTY

Two emergency coronavirus hospital built from scratch in the space of 12 days in Wuhan are treating less than half of the patients they were supposed to, official figures have revealed.

The Huoshenshan and Leishenshen hospitals were designed to have about 2,600 beds in total, but as of yesterday there were only a combined 1,136 sufferers receiving medical attention in the two facilities.

The news comes as the daily number of confirmed patients in the city jumped more than 12 times and the death toll increased three times on a single day yesterday.

Statistics released by Hubei Provincial Health Commission show 13,436 patients were diagnosed with the disease and 216 people died of it in Wuhan on Wednesday.

But another set of figures shown by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reveal only 123 of them were being looked after yesterday at Leishenshan or Thunder God Mountain Hospital, which opened on Saturday and was meant to have around 1,600 beds.

The document claims that only 123 beds have been made available to the public at Leishenshan, but does not explained what happened to the remaining 1,477 beds.

In comparison, Huoshenshan or the Fire God Mountain Hospital had 1,013 patients yesterday, the same chart shows. The institute opened on February 3 and was built to have 1,000 beds.

The Wuhan health authority has insisted that there were ‘zero empty beds’ at both medical centres, which have been used by China as examples of their eye-opening construction efficiency.

The city has also built more than a dozen makeshift ‘fang cang’ or ‘shelter’ hospitals by converting sports halls, exhibition centres and universities.

The new strain of coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, has so far killed at least 1,370 people and infected more than 60,380 worldwide.

China’s Communist Party today replaced the party heads in the coronavirus-stricken province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan as critics blast the local government’s handling of the health crisis.

The removal of Jiang Chaoliang, the leading Communist Party official of Hubei province, and Ma Guoqiang, his counterpart in Wuhan, follows the dismissal of two provincial health officials on Tuesday, and is part of a wider effort by Beijing to remove bureaucrats it accuses of shirking their duties.

The central government has set up a special cabinet task force under Premier Li Keqiang to handle the crisis, and the new appointments in Hubei suggest that China’s senior leaders are taking greater control.

Shanghai mayor Ying Yong has been appointed as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, replacing Jiang, the official Xinhua news agency said without explaining why Jiang was removed.

Ying worked closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter’s time as party boss and governor of Zhejiang province, which neighbours Shanghai.

Wuhan party chief Ma has been replaced by Wang Zhonglin, party boss of Jinan, the capital city of eastern Shandong province, Xinhua reported separately.

Officials in Hubei have been heavily criticised for their handling of the epidemic in a province of almost 60 million people. The outbreak began in Wuhan late last year, and has spread throughout China, killing more than 1,000 and infecting tens of thousands across the country.

Former Wuhan Party boss Ma admitted in a nationally televised interview that the impact of the virus on China and on the world ‘would have been less’ if containment measures had been taken sooner.

Analysts have said that the initial delay in raising the alarm in Wuhan may have arisen from local officials’ fear of bringing bad news to the attention of the central government, especially as Lunar New Year festivities approached.

Allen Huang, a Wuhan native living in Beijing, told Reuters the outbreak was ‘a grave, man-made disaster’ caused by mismanagement and deception at the city and provincial government level.

After the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-2003, China promised to improve the way it shared information about epidemics, and put in place a new system allowing hospitals to report new cases in real time.

‘This Wuhan epidemic shows that the situation has not really improved,’ said Willy Lam, an expert in Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Across China 254 people yesterday died of coronavirus – including 242 in Hubei – on the deadliest day of the outbreak so far. The daily death toll is more than seven and a half times the fatality figure on Wednesday and takes the number of global victims to 1,369.

Another 15,152 Chinese citizens were confirmed to be infected yesterday, compared to 2,015 cases the day before.

This means a total of at least 60,380 people worldwide, including 59,804 in China, have so far been sicken by the coronavirus.

And, today, an 80-year-old woman in Japan has died with the coronavirus and become the country’s first recorded victim.

The death makes Japan just the third place outside of China to declare someone has died from the virus, along with Hong Kong and the Philippines.