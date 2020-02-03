WWE fans accuse the The Rock of ‘ultimate betrayal’ after epic Super Bowl promo

The Rock voiced an epic promo as Kanas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers ran out for Super Bowl 54 – but WWE fans weren’t happy ahead of the relaunch of XFL next week

The Rock played a starring role ahead of Super Bowl 54 – but WWE fans think he’ll be in hot water with his former employers.

The former wrestler voiced an epic promotional package for both the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs before they ran onto the pitch in Miami.

WWE have their own American Football competition starting next week in the shape of the XFL.

They first launched the XFL in 2001 but it wasn’t a success and the eight-franchise tournament ended after just a single season.

But WWE owner Vince McMahon has decided to bring it back in 2020, with the first games next week.

And fans think The Rock getting involved with the NFL just days before is no chance occurrence.

“The Rock introducing football teams right after an XFL ad. Coincidence?” wrote one on Twitter.

Another had a dig at ‘The People’s Champion’ for his decision to work for the NFL.

They posted: “The Rock promoting the NFL over the XFL is just betrayal of the highest order.”

A second tweeted: “Thought he would have been a hype man for the XFL! Vince won’t be happy.”

“Is using Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for intros a subtle swipe at Vince McMahon and the relaunched XFL? #SuperBowl #SuperBowlLIV,” pondered a third.

Another joked The Rock’s presence was like the WWE’s ‘Invasion’ storyline where wrestlers from rival companies WCW and ECW hijacked their flagship shows.

“Not sure if this @TheRock promo is legit or low key laying the groundwork for an @xfl2020 invasion storyline somewhere down the road,” they posted.

Before the game there was a moment of silence in honour of Kobe Bryant at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday following the death of the basketball great, his daughter Gianna, and seven other passengers in a helicopter crash in California a week ago.

Prior to kickoff, players from both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers stood at the 24-yard-line to honour Bryant, who wore the number 24 during much of his two-decade career with the Los Angeles Lakers.