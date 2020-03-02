WWE legend Ric Flair backs fight between Charlotte and The Rock’s daughter

The WWE Hall of Famer has given his blessing to a potential clash between his and the Rock’s daughter

Ric Flair says a WWE matchup between his daughter Charlotte Flair and the Rock’s daughter Simone would be ‘phenomenal’.

‘Nature Boy’ spoke with TMZ Sport before attending Wednesday night’s episode of NXT On USA at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, where he was on hand to watch ‘The Queen’ make her WWE NXT return against Bianca Belair.

The Rock’s daughter Simone recently turned 18 and has started training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Flair senior warned WWE fans that he thinks it will be a while before the fourth generation prospect is up to the level of his own daughter.

Charlotte, 33, has been with WWE since 2012 and is one of the biggest stars in the industry.

But when asked if he would like to see a future showdown between his daughter and The Rock’s daughter, the 1992 Royal Rumble winner was overwhelmingly positive.

“I have not [thought about it], but I’m sure it’s crossed their mind. They can see it down the road. It would be phenomenal!” he said.

Simone has just started wrestling, so Ric says it’s impossible to say exactly how good she could become.

But with the Rock as her dad it’s fair to say that the sky is the limit.

“I haven’t seen her wrestle yet, so it’s hard to predict,” he added. “She’s got his genetics and she’s got determination. I know that she’s been dying to do this.”

Charlotte Flair, a 10-time WWE Women’s Champion, followed in the footsteps of her father by emerging triumphant from this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Flair won the match, by lastly eliminating Shayna Baszler.

After NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley subsequently retained her championship against Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver, Flair accepted Ripley’s challenge to face her for the belt at the upcoming WrestleMania 36.