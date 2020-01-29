WWE set new record with 2020 Royal Rumble show

WWE had their first pay-per-view show of the year on Sunday as the Royal Rumble took place in Houston with Drew McIntyre winning the men’s event

WWE’s Royal Rumble show set a new attendance record for an entertainment event at Houston’s Minute Maid Park.

The Royal Rumble was the first WWE pay-per-view show of the year and saw Drew McIntyre win the men’s rumble and Charlotte Flair lift the women’s title.

It was a bumper night of wrestling with The Fiend Bray Wyatt also defeating Daniel Bryan for the WWE Universal Championship.

Becky Lynch also defeated Asuka by submission in a singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

And the sold-out attendance of 42,715 fans broke a stadium record for an entertainment event at the venue.

Minute Maid Park is home to the Houston Astros in the MLB, though regularly hosts concerts and other events.

Madonna, Ed Sheeran and Beyonce are among the music acts to have performed at the Texas stadium.

Taylor Swift’s 2011 gig at Minute Maid Park was the previous record-holder when it came to attendance for an entertainment show.

The American singer had 42,095 fans in attendance but the WWE’s Royal Rumble topped that by over 600.

McIntyre won the main event of the show, setting up a world championship match at WrestleMania 36, most likely with Brock Lesnar.

Speaking ahead of the Royal Rumble, McIntyre was asked how Lesnar being the first entry would affect the match.

And the Brit said: “If I won the Rumble, it’s the same guy I’ve had in mind for years. I’d fight Brock Lesnar in a second.

“A lot of people on the roster genuinely wouldn’t want to get in the ring with him. They are terrified of the idea. I want to get in the ring with him.

“I know we could put on a heck of a spectacle and a fight. There aren’t many who can stand toe-to-toe with me. That’s someone I definitely want.

“He gets this criticism that he doesn’t show up to work all the time and this and that. The way I look at it, he was offered the contract. He signed the contract. It’s not his fault.

“The only problem I have is the title is not on the shows and live events. We need the title back. I have no personal issues with him.

“Who wouldn’t sign that contract? I just want that opportunity to get the title back on Raw because it belongs on the shows and live events.”