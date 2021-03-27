Xavi opening Spanish doors for Loew

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, March 27 (Xinhua) — Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez may have opened doors for Joachim Loew to take up a coaching job in Spain. Xavi’s statements could line up with the plans of the man that guided Germany to win the 2014 World Cup.

The 41-year-old coach of Al-Sadd Sports Club in Qatar said that the current Germany incumbent is a potential solution for Barcelona.

The former Barcelona star praised Loew’s influence on German football and the changes it has undergone. In the Spanish legend’s view, he triggered a new approach in his 15 years in charge of the national team.

Loew’s perspective “reminds me of what I know from Spain and Barcelona”. Loew could be a perfect match for Barca due to his understanding of football “and because of his personality,” Xavi commented.

Loew recently announced he would be stepping down from the national team after the European Championship this summer. He added that he would take up Spanish lessons after the tournament.

The leading Iberian clubs and their style of football have fascinated Loew for a long while now. Perhaps it all started on the evening of June 29 in 2008 when Germany lost the final of the European Championship 1-0 to Spain.

Over the following years, Loew increasingly mentioned the advantages of Spanish possession football combined with dynamic attacks and tactical innovations.

The former striker’s admiration for Spanish football might have increased on July 7 at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa when a young and promising German team narrowly lost its semifinal 1-0 against Spain.

“They are an example for every coach. I’ve always admired their style. They are brilliant technically, their game flows and is cultured. They play dreamlike football,” Loew stated 11 years ago.

The devastating 6-0 defeat in the Nations League in November 2020 might have started new motivation for Loew to think about Spain.

Ahead of Germany’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Romania this Sunday evening, two-time European Championship winner Xavi called Loew a “luxury coach”. He added: “He always wanted spectacular, attacking football, and he won the World Cup following that desire.”

The four-time Champions League winner is not the only Spanish admirer of Loew.

Former Spain national team coach Vicente del Bosque called Loew “one of football’s greatest coaches.” Loew, he said, “never stops thinking about improvements” and always considers new ideas.

If Loew continues his journey back to club coaching, he might follow in the footsteps of German coaches such as Bernd Schuster (Barca/Real/Atletico), Uli Stielike (Real), and Jupp Heynckes (Real/CD Tenerife/Athletic Bilbao).

Loew’s return to club football might take a while as he has said he would like to first take a break after the Germany job. Despite that, he said he is going to start a new job “as I don’t see myself sitting in a rocking chair. I am still full of energy and plans,” he said. Enditem