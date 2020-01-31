Xbox Games with Gold warning: Download January’s free games before it’s too late

Xbox One owners, this is your last chance to download two games with gold titles from January before it’s too late.

Xbox Live Gold subscribers – this is your final chance to download a selection of free Xbox One and Xbox 360 games but you need to be quick, because you’ve only got today to do so.

You probably already know about the Games with Gold service which is tied into the Xbox ecosystem.

But for those unaware, or new to the console, here’s the gist: Basically, if you subscribe to the company’s online subscription, you’re given four games to download and keep, for free, every month.

That’s something we can all agree is a good deal.

Now earlier this week, Xbox announced which games we’ll be able to play in the month of February, but before they’re available you still have a few hours to add January’s games to your account if you haven’t already done so.

As long as you’re a member of any Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, you’ll be able to get the games listed below and play them until your membership expires.

At the time of writing, Styx: Shards of Darkness, Batman: The Telltale Series and LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy are all available to download for free on your Xbox One.

However, bar Batman: The Telltale Series, which is available until February 15, both of the other two aforementioned games are only available today. Come midnight they’ll no longer be available. So you better hustle if you want to get them gratis!

If you need to know more about the games and decide whether they’re worth the valuable space on your Xbox HDD, you can read more about them below:

Styx: Shards of Darkness – Infiltrate the impregnable city of the Dark Elves in Styx: Shards of Darkness. Alone or with a friend, sneak past your enemies and embark on a stealthy adventure as the goblin thief, Styx. Deceive your enemies, craft deadly traps and utilize unparalleled freedom of movement to accomplish the robbery of a lifetime.

Batman: The Telltale Series – Put on the cape and cowl and defend Gotham in Batman: The Telltale Series. Featuring all 5 complete episodes, step into the fractured psyche of billionaire Bruce Wayne and his dark persona, the Batman. Featuring a noteworthy rogues gallery, your actions will determine the fate of the Dark Knight in this gritty and violent tale.

LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy – Return to the epic saga from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away in LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy. Play through all three of the original Star Wars films in the tongue-in-cheek LEGO style and humor. You’ll enjoy endless hours brick-building your way to adventure with over 50 of your favorite Star Wars characters.

As mentioned previously, the next month’s selection of free games for Xbox Live subscribers goes live on Saturday, February 1st. And you can read all about them below:

Keen to know more? Well here you go:

TT Isle of Man

Take on the challenge of Snaefell mountain in the motorcycle racing game, TT Isle of Man. All 37.73 miles of the legendary course is faithfully reproduced in this realistic moto-racing title that will challenge your skills and reflexes. Memorize each section and corner each bend to perfection, all while hurtling along at 180 mph.

Call of Cthulhu

Plunge into a world of cosmic horror and creeping madness in Call of Cthulhu. In the official videogame inspired by the classic pen and paper RPG, investigate a family death on an isolated island where nothing is as it seems. Trust no one in a story filled with strange creatures, weird science and sinister cults, set within the iconic universe of H.P. Lovecraft.

Fable Heroes

Get in on the highly addictive, hack-and-slash adventure title, Fable Heroes. As the heroes of Albion, play up to four players, either competitively or in co-op mode, and collect as many gold coins as you can. Defeat familiar foes and new enemies alike in this fresh spin on the beloved franchise and take playful competition to the next level.

Star Wars Battlefront

Experience an all-time classic with Star Wars Battlefront. Participate in memorable battles from the first six Star Wars films as you fight on the front lines with every weapon and vehicle you see at your disposal. Either by yourself or with an army behind you, the choice is yours to topple the Empire or crush the Rebellion.