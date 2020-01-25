Xbox One free games news: Two more games are available to download right now

Xbox One owners can download and play two more games for free this weekend as part of the Free Play Days promotion

Xbox Live Gold subscribers, you know the drill – it’s that time of the week again… Xbox has made a few new games available to play, entirely for free.

As you will know by now if you’re a regular here at Daily Star Gaming, Xbox has a great service called Free Play Days that compliments the free titles the publisher offers via Games with Gold to give you even more free things to play every other week.

Free Play Days are timed events that give players the chance to download and trial new titles and carry over any progress they make during the trial period to the full game, should they choose to purchase it.

More often than not, you get the chance to snap the selected games up at a discount after the demo period, too!

This week’s offering of playable games is pretty good, too – giving gamers that want a new experience something to get their teeth into, and giving those of you that primarily care about achievements the opportunity to score a ton of Gamerscore, to boot.

If you’re a member of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you will be able to trial Wreckfest And Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip this week.

A press release from Microsoft reads:

“Take full-contact combative racing to the limit in Wreckfest. Or are zombies more your style? Then earn a ‘Zombie Kill of the Week’ in the twin-stick shooter, Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip.”

If either of these games takes your fancy, any Xbox Live Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can download this games right now, and you’ll be able to play until Monday, January 26 at 7.59am (UK time)

You can find and install the games here on the Xbox site.

Click through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold membership.

To download on console, you simply need to navigate to the Gold member area on the home dashboard on your Xbox One – it should be right there when you boot your console up.

Here’s what you can expect from each game:

Wreckfest

• Jam-pack your fully customizable vehicles for demolition dominance in Wreckfest. With true-to-life physics simulation and insane neck-to-neck fighting on high speed circuits, this is one of the best combative motorsport games out there. Break the rules and take full-contact racing to the limit!

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip

• Play with up to four friends in the ridiculously fun twin-stick shooter, Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip . Set between the two theatrical films, select your favorite heroes Tallahassee, Columbus, Wichita, Little Rock and more as you blast away wave after wave of the grotesquely undead. Using special abilities and an arsenal of weapons, follow the “Rules” of survival to stay alive in Zombieland.