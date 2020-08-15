Xbox Series S Official Launch, Xbox Series X Price Reveal Would Be Reportedly Delayed

The official launch of the Xbox Series S and the price reveal of Xbox Series X may have been delayed, according to a new report. Earlier, Microsoft confirmed that its next-generation gaming console would arrive in November. While there are rumors that the company might launch the other next-gen gaming console this month, it may have been delayed to a later date.

Xbox Series S Launch Delayed To September

The latest information about the official launch of the Xbox Series S came from shinobi and picked up by Wccftech. The tipster has an impressive record when it comes to leaks and insider information in the industry. While he did not mention about the official launch of the Xbox Series S, he said “At the same time, expect news about other Xbox stuff that’s been going around recently to come a bit later too.”

Wccftech speculates that Shinobi’s statement could be about the Xbox Series S. It is likely that Microsoft would launch the more affordable next-gen gaming console after the price reveal of the Xbox Series X, the site claimed. Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Tiduku recently claimed that Sony was planning to make the much-awaited PS5 announcement in the last week of August, but it was also delayed.

The tipster claimed that Sony would only announce the price of the PS5 if Microsoft has already announced the price of the Xbox Series X. if this tip is to go by, it looks like both companies are waiting on each other’s announcement. Rumors have it that Microsoft is planning to undercut Sony by offering the Xbox Series X at a much lower price than that of the PS5.

Xbox Series X Release Date

Microsoft earlier confirmed that the Xbox Series X would arrive on November 2020. While the official blog post does not mention any specific date, many assumed that it might fall a day before Black Friday in the US. Microsoft’s announcement came out after several images of the alleged Xbox Series X controller surfaced online. The said images not only reveal the white color option of the upcoming console but somehow confirmed that Microsoft would release the heavily rumored Xbox Series S.