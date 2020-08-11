Xbox Series X And Xbox Series S Reportedly Arriving On November 5

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and possibly the rumored Xbox Series S could arrive on November 5, 2020, according to a new report. The Redmond-based tech company announced last year that the next-gen gaming console would arrive sometime in the holiday of 2020. A new set of leak surprisingly bares the possible release date and the specs of the forthcoming Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Release Date

The latest information revealing the release date of the Xbox Series X came from Twitter user Zak S. It can be recalled that Zak S shared on the social microblogging site several images of the alleged Xbox Series X controller. Wccftech is now reporting about the warranty date of the said controller, where it based the possible release date of the Xbox Series X.

According to the site, controllers are companion accessories of the consoles, which always releases alongside the hardware. The Xbox Series X controller bears November 5, 2021 as the expiry date of the warranty. The site noted that Microsoft offers a one-year limited warranty policy, which could suggest that the Xbox Series and hopefully the Xbox Series S are arriving on November 5, 2020.

Other Xbox Series X Details

It can be recalled that Microsoft CFO Amy Hood earlier confirmed that the next-gen gaming console would arrive in November. While the executive did not share any specific date, it somehow aligns with the claim that it is arriving in the first week of the month. In theory, the site’s claim makes perfect sense.

Xbox series X controller found in the wild!! pic.twitter.com/TEns4z45CB

— Zak S (@zakk_exe) August 9, 2020

However, the leaked images of the Xbox Series X controller are not officially from Microsoft or Xbox. Until now, several fans are still questioning the veracity of the alleged Xbox Series X controller. However, just like other companies, the Xbox Series X’s release date could still change because of the current global health crisis because of the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, you can check out below the Xbox Series X controller’s unboxing video from the same guy who shared the leaked images earlier.