Xbox Series X Release Date Seemingly Revealed By Sega

Japanese multinational game developer and publisher Sega seemingly revealed the release date of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Earlier this week, Xbox confirmed that its next-generation gaming console is arriving this November. But, if the latest date provided by Sega is accurate, the industry now has a specific release date for the arrival of the much-awaited next-gen console.

Xbox Series X Release Date

Techradar shared the latest report about the potential release date of the Xbox Series X. According to the site, a recent store listing and press release of “Yakuza: Like A Dragon” provided the idea of when Microsoft’s gaming console is arriving. Based on the press release, the title would arrive Day One on Xbox Series X.

“Yakuza: Like A Dragon” also arrives on the same date on other gaming platforms. This includes Windows 10 PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam. Microsoft and PlayStation Store now list the game as available starting November 13. According to Techradar, it is safe to assume that the Xbox Series X would be available on the shelves between November 1 and November 13.

Other Xbox Series X Details

Earlier, a Twitter user shared the unboxing of the alleged Xbox Series X controller. The unboxing video took place after the tipster shared several images of the alleged Xbox Series X controller. After the post started making rounds online, Wccftech noticed the warranty of the controller.

The site speculated that since Microsoft offers a one-year warranty, it is possible that the controller would arrive on November 6. It could also mean the arrival of the Xbox Series X gaming console since these two usually launch alongside each other. The leaked Xbox Series X images also showed the packaging of the controller.

The packaging states that the Xbox Series X controller is compatible with Xbox Series X/S. Fans were quick to speculate that it is a solid indication that Microsoft is indeed planning to release the rumored much cheaper version of the Xbox Series X. Until now, Microsoft is still silent on issues related to Xbox Series S. Xbox Boss Phil Spencer previously said that all questions about the Xbox Series X would be answered this August.