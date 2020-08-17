Xi calls on youth to make new, greater contributions to undertakings of Party, country

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed that youth in the country should be mobilized to make new and greater contributions to undertakings of the Party and the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a congratulatory letter to a session of the All-China Youth Federation and a congress of the All-China Students’ Federation, which opened in Beijing Monday morning. Enditem