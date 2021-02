BEIJING, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday recalled that he has presided over seven symposiums on poverty alleviation over the past eight years.

During the same period, he has made over 50 research tours on poverty reduction and inspected all the 14 contiguous impoverished areas in China.

Xi made the summary while addressing a gathering marking country’s accomplishments in poverty eradication and commending role models in that cause. Enditem