Xi congratulates Lukashenko on re-election as Belarusian president

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election as Belarusian president.

In the message, Xi extended warm congratulations and best wishes to President Lukashenko on his re-election on behalf of the Chinese government and people as well as in Xi’s own name.

Noting that he highly values the development of China-Belarus ties, Xi said he stands ready to work with President Lukashenko to jointly push forward China-Belarus comprehensive strategic partnership and expand mutually-beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields, so as to create new benefits for the two countries and peoples. Enditem