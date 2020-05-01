Xi extends greetings to working people nationwide ahead of Int’l Labor Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday replied to a letter from the staff of a large private service company, extending greetings to them and other working people across the country ahead of the International Labor Day.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, praised the hard work of Yuanfang Group employees in central China’s Henan Province, who remained at their jobs such as cleaners and property managers amid the COVID-19 epidemic, while answering a letter written by the company’s head on behalf of the employees.

Xi noted that greatness comes from the ordinary. From the frontline medical workers and those who participated in epidemic prevention and control to sanitation workers, deliverymen and workers producing anti-epidemic supplies, a large number of working people have made contributions in their respective posts, gathering strength to prevail over the epidemic.

Xi urged all workers to firm up confidence and stay motivated to contribute more to China’s epidemic containment and economic and social development.

Based in Zhengzhou, the capital city of Henan, Yuanfang Group is a comprehensive service provider that employs around 60,000 people, of whom more than 500 are members of the CPC. In the letter to Xi, they expressed the determination to take up the responsibilities and tide over the hardship.