Xi Focus-Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) — Saturday marked the fifth anniversary of the founding of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

Chinese President Xi Jinping has firmly supported the operation and development of the AIIB, the first China-proposed multilateral financial institution, and has spoken of the institution on many occasions.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

— To address issues emerging in the course of economic globalization, countries should pursue more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral institutions, and more robust regional cooperation. In this context, the AIIB may grow into a new platform that promotes development for all its members and facilitates the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

— With more good friends and partners getting on board for higher-quality cooperation, the AIIB has established itself on the global stage as a new type of professional, efficient and honest multilateral development bank.

— The AIIB should commit itself to serving the development needs of all its members and providing more high-quality, low-cost and sustainable investment for both traditional and new types of infrastructure.

— China will continue working with other members to support the AIIB and make it a success, and contribute more to the global response to risks and challenges and the pursuit of shared development.

— The founding and opening of the AIIB will bring about a better investment environment and more job opportunities and trigger greater medium- to long-term development potential on the part of developing members in Asia. This, in turn, will inject impetus into economic growth in Asia and the wider world.

— The AIIB and the existing global development financial institutions will complement each other’s advantages.

— The founding of the AIIB proves once again that where there is a will, there is a way.

— The initiative to establish the AIIB is a constructive move. It will enable China to undertake more international obligations, promote the improvement of the current international economic system, and provide more international public goods. This is a move that will help bring mutual benefits and win-win outcomes to all sides. Enditem