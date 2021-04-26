Xi Focus: Xi says ideals, convictions key to success of Chinese revolution

NANNING, April 26 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the secret to the success of the Chinese revolution lies in ideals and convictions.

Xi made the remarks on Sunday when he visited a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the Long March in the 1930s in the city of Guilin, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

He presented a flower basket in homage to Red Army soldiers who died in the battle and visited a memorial hall in the park to pay his respects to revolutionary martyrs.

Xi said that Xiangjiang battle is a heroic battle of the Long March and an important historical event that determined the “life-or-death” of the Chinese revolution.

Red Army soldiers stayed fearless in the face of death, with strong ideals and convictions, he said.

The secret to the success of the Chinese revolution is that “the revolutionary ideals soar above the clouds,” and the soldiers stayed firm in the most difficult times, so as to continuously achieve miraculous victories, Xi said.

“We should have such beliefs in achieving the second centenary goal and realizing national rejuvenation,” Xi said. “In the face of even greater difficulty, think about the Long March and the Xiangjiang battle.” Enditem