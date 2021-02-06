Xi Focus: Xi sends Chinese New Year greetings, wishes for prosperous China

GUIYANG, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — President Xi Jinping has sent New Year’s greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, wishing happiness and good fortune for the people and prosperity for the nation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended the greetings during an inspection trip in southwest China’s Guizhou Province prior to the Chinese New Year, which falls on Feb. 12 this year.

The trip took Xi to places including the city of Bijie and the provincial capital Guiyang. He visited a village, a residential community and a supermarket from Wednesday to Friday.

On Wednesday, Xi arrived in Bijie, once a typical poverty-stricken area. After over 30 years of effort, the city completed the poverty alleviation task in 2020.

Xi visited a section of the Wujiang River, one of the biggest tributaries of the upper Yangtze River. Checking the ecological environment and water quality of the river, he emphasized blazing a new path that prioritizes ecological conservation and green development.

Xi later went to Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township. The once extremely impoverished village has eliminated poverty through crop and animal husbandry as well as tourism. Xi visited the home of a villager and a Miao embroidery workshop, urging efforts to promote ethnic and traditional cultures.

“This year, we will secure the great victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, achieving the first centenary goal,” Xi told villagers at a public square. “No ethnic group should be left behind.”

On Thursday, Xi paid a visit to a supermarket in Guiyang, checking the supply of goods for the Spring Festival holiday and demanding strengthened COVID-19 response measures and food safety supervision.

While visiting the Jinyuan community, Xi learned about issues including primary-level Party building and public service and required building communities into the safest havens for the residents.

Xi also warned that epidemic control remains a formidable task, urging local authorities to improve services for residents since people are encouraged to stay put for the holiday this year.

“The past year was an extraordinary one. Faced with a violent storm, we fought it with courage and triumphed. Each and everyone of us has experienced it together, and each and everyone of us is remarkable,” Xi told local residents at the community’s public square. Enditem