Xi Focus: Xi stresses COVID-19 scientific research during Beijing inspection

BEIJING, March 2 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday stressed coordinately advancing the scientific research on novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to provide support for winning the battle against the epidemic.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

During his visit, Xi learned about the progress of research and application of the vaccines, anti-bodies, medicines and fast testing kits.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended sincere gratitude and greetings to frontline science and technology personnel.

“Science and technology are the most powerful weapon in humanity’s battle against diseases,” Xi said. “Mankind can not defeat a major disaster or epidemic without scientific development and technological innovation.”

Xi said the COVID-19 research must be taken as a major and pressing task, calling for accelerating its progress and overcoming major difficulties in epidemic prevention and control at an earlier date.

On Monday afternoon, Xi first went to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences, where he heard a report on the academy’s COVID-19 scientific research and inspected a contingency medicine research lab for major epidemic outbreaks.

Xi stressed the pivotal role of science and technology in curing more patients, reducing mortality and eventually defeating the epidemic.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the academy’s contingency scientific research efforts have delivered positive results, he said.

Xi urged prompt efforts to develop safe and effective vaccines, drugs and testing kits to help fight the virus.

He also called for more core technologies with own intellectual property rights and strong products after the tough battle against the coronavirus.

While inspecting the School of Medicine at Tsinghua University, Xi noted coordination between the frontline battle against the epidemic and scientific research and material production.

He called for accelerating the development of new-type testing kits, antibody medicines, vaccines, and diagnosis and treatment plans.

Xi also required efforts to reinforce the national surveillance network for major epidemics, improve the legal and regulatory system, promote the research of cutting-edge technologies and cultivate top-notch professionals to raise the country’s ability to respond to major public health emergencies.