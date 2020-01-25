Xi Focus: Xi stresses racing against time to reach Chinese Dream

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday stressed racing against time and keeping abreast with history to reach the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

“Time and history wait for no one as they are both on the side of hard workers,” said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi made the remarks while addressing a Chinese Lunar New Year reception held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC, all members of the Party, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups must fear no wind or wave, rise up to challenges and keep marching toward the glorious goal of national rejuvenation and the great prospect of building a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

At the reception, held by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Xi extended Lunar New Year’s greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan and overseas Chinese.

Party and state leaders Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan were among the more than 2,000 people attending the reception. Li Keqiang chaired the event.

Xi noted in his speech that new and significant progress has been made in the past year toward building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

He mentioned major events during the year, including the fourth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee, celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of Macao’s return to the motherland and resolute efforts to safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao, as well as celebrations marking the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.

A campaign themed “staying true to our founding mission” was also carried out to demand the more than 90 million Party members remember to always stay with the people.

“In the new year, we must secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and fighting poverty,” Xi said, adding that achieving this first centenary goal is a milestone in the process of realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

The results, Xi said, must be recognized by the people and stand the test of time.

Xi said the Chinese nation, with a civilization stretching back over 5,000 years, has made indelible contributions to the civilization and progress of mankind. But the nation was held back for too long by various internal and external troubles in modern times.

That is why, Xi said, the Chinese people have always had an extraordinary sense of urgency and appreciation of the underlying trend of the times.

From now to the middle of this century, the Chinese people will strive to build China into a great modern socialist country. It will be a great era in which a new splendid chapter of the Chinese civilization will be written, he said.

Every Chinese person must feel proud of living in such a great era, Xi said.

“We must maintain strategic direction and resolve, stay united, work hard and forge ahead against all odds,” Xi said.