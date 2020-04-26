Xi Focus: Xi stresses reaching anti-poverty goals despite COVID-19 impact

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a commercial street in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, April 22, 2020. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

XI’AN, April 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged efforts to overcome the negative impact of the COVID-19 epidemic to ensure the country reaches its goals in poverty alleviation and the building of a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Xi called for solid efforts to ensure stable performance in employment, finance, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment and market expectation.

He also stressed better safeguarding jobs, livelihood, market entities, food and energy security, the stability of industrial and supply chains, and the smooth running of communities.

Xi encouraged Shaanxi to make big development strides in the new era. ■