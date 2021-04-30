Xi Focus: Xi stresses taking proper care of Guilin scenery

NANNING, April 27 (Xinhua) — Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that efforts must be made to take proper care of Guilin’s beautiful landscape.

Xi made the remarks on Monday when visiting a scenic park in the city of Guilin, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Describing the scenery of Guilin as world-renowned, Xi said that the city’s natural endowments are a treasure and must be cherished.

Xi called on the city to be committed to a people-centered approach, improve its tourism service and strive to build itself into a world-class tourist city with a pleasant living environment. Enditem