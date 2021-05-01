Xi Focus: Xi’s article on China’s new development stage to be published

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) — An article by Chinese President Xi Jinping on China’s new development stage, new development philosophy and new development paradigm will be published Saturday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be carried by this year’s ninth issue of the Qiushi Journal.

The article says it is necessary to accurately understand the new development stage, act on the new development philosophy and accelerate the establishment of the new development paradigm to drive high-quality development during the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period and ensure a good start for fully building a modern socialist country.

The new development stage remains in the primary stage of socialism, but it is also a new starting point built on decades of development, it notes.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, many major theories and concepts on economic and social development have been put forward, with the new development philosophy being the primary and most important one, the article says, urging all Party members to fully and faithfully practice the philosophy.

The article underscores accurate understanding and active promotion from an overall strategic perspective to establish at a faster pace the new development paradigm featuring dual circulation, in which domestic and overseas markets reinforce each other, with the domestic market as the mainstay. Enditem